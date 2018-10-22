Football gossip: Conte, Hazard, Ianni, Origi, Skriniar, Sessegnon, Marcelo

Antonio Conte is top of Real Madrid's list to become their new manager if they sack Julen Lopetegui, but that could end their chances of signing Eden Hazard, who had a difficult relationship with the Italian at Chelsea. (Mirror)

Chelsea coach Marco Ianni, charged by the FA for his part in the touchline row at the end of his side's 2-2 draw with Manchester United, may face further action after it emerged he should not even have been in the technical area. (Mail)

Liverpool's out-of-favour forward Divock Origi, could be set for a move to Turkey, with both Besiktas and Fenerbahce keen to sign the 23-year-old Belgium international. (Fanatik, via Talksport)

Fulham are set to open contract talks with 18-year-old defender Ryan Sessegnon, a long-term target for Tottenham, who has 18 months remaining on his present deal. (Mail)

Inter Milan's Slovakia international defender Milan Skriniar, 23, who has been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City, has yet to agree a new contract with the Italian club. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea could consider signing Genoa's Poland international forward Krzysztof Piatek, 23, in January. (Mail)

The owners of Manchester United,the Glazer family, have no plans to sell the club despite reports that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is preparing a £4bn takeover bid. (Sports Illustrated)

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley took around £10m out of the club over the summer, depriving manager Rafael Benitez of transfer funds. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo, 30, wants to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, and could push for a move to Juventus in January. (Tuttosport)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, 25, admits things have not quite been "clicking" for him at Old Trafford since his £75m move from Everton. (Mail)

Chelsea have granted Derby permission to play both loanees Mason Mount, 19, and Fikayo Tomori, 20, against them in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on 31 October. (Football London)

Chelsea sent scouts to Sunday's Milan derby to watch Alessio Romagnoli, AC Milan's 23-year-old defender and captain. (Calciomercato)

Leicester are among a host of Premier League clubs interested in Hamburg's Scotland Under-21 defender David Bates, 22. (Daily Record, via Leicester Mercury)

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, 31, says he could have joined Tuesday's opponents Manchester United from AC Milan last summer but chose a return to the Italian club. (Telegraph)

Tottenham are expected to confirm they will stage matches against Chelsea on 24 November and Southampton less than two weeks later at Wembley. They must tell the FA by Thursday if they want to move the fixtures. (Times)

Spurs midfielder Erik Lamela, 26, who returned last November after 13 months out with chronic hip problems, has admitted he cannot always train at maximum level and says he does not know how much of the club's hectic autumn schedule he will be able to play. (London Evening Standard)

Another Tottenham midfielder, Moussa Sissoko, says he "knew all the players and staff were always behind me" during some difficult times at the club in which he was regularly criticised by fans. The 29-year-old has targeted a return to the France squad. (ESPN)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez says it is not the right time to put some of his young players into first-team contention, with the club currently bottom of the Premier League. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Aston Villa forward Ross McCormack, 32, on loan at Australian side Central Coast Mariners, does not believe a return to Villa Park is likely, despite the dismissal of former boss Steve Bruce. (Birmingham Mail)

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere says if Arsene Wenger had not been replaced as manager by Unai Emery he would still be playing at Arsenal. (Star)

A controversial plan for a new global 24-team Club World Cup backed by Saudi money will be discussed at Fifa's council meeting in Rwanda this week. (Times)

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has quipped he will take Peter Crouch into the jungle with him when he appears on the reality TV programme I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. (Mirror)