Football gossip: Martial, Sandro, Doan, Bettinelli, Tagliafico, Tonali, Van Persie

Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial, 22, is ready to ignore interest from Juventus, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich to stay at the club. (ESPN)

Manchester City are considering a move for Juventus' Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro, 27. (Sun)

Manchester City want £5m-rated Japanese midfielder Ritsu Doan in January. City have been tracking the 20-year-old at Dutch club Groningen, with Juventus and Atletico Madrid also keen. (Mirror)

England U21 goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, 26, is set to sign a new Fulham deal. (Mail)

Chelsea are set to receive a £9.5m payment if Real Madrid appoint Antonio Conte as their new boss. (Sun)

Jose Mourinho will contest his FA charge for alleged abusive language in Manchester United's win over Newcastle. (Sky Sports)

Mourinho has been warned by Manchester United's owners that his outburts are damaging the club's worldwide reputation. (Sun)

Arsenal are monitoring Ajax's Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, 26. (Calciomercato, via Mirror)

Juventus are set to battle Chelsea for the signing of 18-year-old Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has impressed for Brescia in Serie B this season. (Tuttomercato via Talksport)

Former Netherlands striker Robin van Persie, 35, now at Feyenoord, is set to retire at the end of the season. (AD - in Dutch)

Wolves, Leicester City, Southampton and Fulham are all being linked with 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario, who has not played for Inter Milan this season. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Wolves are targeting as many as three new players in the January transfer window with manager Nuno Espirito Santo keen to bolster his squad. (Birmingham Mail)

Nuno Espirito Santo has prioritised the signing of a striker for Wolves in January. (Telegraph)

Besiktas would not stop their assistant manager Guti returning to Real Madrid to replace Julen Lopetegui. The 41-year-old Spaniard spent 15 years playing for Real's first team. (AS)

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are among a host of European clubs tracking Fulham's 17-year-old English midfielder Matt O'Riley. (Evening Standard)

Maurizio Sarri has set Marcos Alonso, 27, the target of becoming the best left-back in world football after the Spain defender signed a new Chelsea deal. (Mirror)

Jose Mourinho will stick with striker Romelu Lukaku for Manchester United's clash with Everton on Sunday, despite the 25-year-old Belgium international going eight games without scoring. (Star)

