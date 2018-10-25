Football gossip: De Gea, Sanchez, Martial, Gundogan, Young, Cahill, Lambert, Pope

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho fears he could lose Spain goalkeeper David De Gea, 27, on a free transfer to Juventus, when his contract expires next summer. (Irish Sun)

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, is ready to quit Manchester United in January and has his sights set on a move to Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)

French forward Anthony Martial, 22, has rejected Manchester United's latest contract offer but talks will continue in pursuit of an agreement. (Sky Sports)

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 28, a target for Ajax, is ready to commit his long-term future to Manchester City and sign a new deal. (Sun)

Manchester United's English wing-back Ashley Young, 33, wants a new two-year deal at Manchester United. (Mirror)

Chelsea and former England centre-back Gary Cahill, 32, is considering staying at the club, after previously saying he might leave in January. (Sun)

Chelsea and Nigeria winger Victor Moses, 27, is considering his future at the club over a lack of playing time. (Evening Standard)

Ipswich Town are considering Paul Lambert as their next manager after sacking Paul Hurst. (Independent)

Tottenham are interested in Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope, 26. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace will back manager Roy Hodgson in the January transfer window with a goalscorer top of his wish-list. (Mail)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wanted to sack manager Julen Lopetegui after their victory against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, but was convinced to wait until after the weekend's El Clasico match. (Sport - in Spanish)

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has not been in contact with Real Madrid, according to his brother. (Cadena SER - in Spanish)

Harvard's assistant football coach says he would welcome Juventus centre-backs Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, after Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho said the pair could go to the US university "to give classes about how to be a central defender". (TuttoJuve - in Italian)

