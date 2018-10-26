Football gossip: Alli, Vardy, Mourinho, Martial, Alba, Malcom, Ramsey

England and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, 22, is close to signing a new contract with the club. (Sky Sports)

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, 31, has been angered by manager Claude Puel who is considering dropping the Englishman for Saturday's game against West Ham. (Telegraph)

France forward Anthony Martial, 22, has rejected Manchester United's latest contract offer. (Sky Sports)

Spurs could sign Brazilian forward Malcom, 21, from Barcelona as he struggles to compete for a place with Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele. (Corriere dello Sport - in Spanish)

And Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele, 31, tops the list of Tottenham players Mauricio Pochettino wants to sell this summer. (Sun)

Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, is resigned to leaving Arsenal but has ruled out a move to rivals Tottenham. (Sun)

He has also said he still does not know why Arsenal unexpectedly withdrew their offer of a new four-year contract. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United have had their hopes of signing Spanish left-back Jordi Alba in January boosted as Barcelona may wait until the end of the season to offer the 29-year-old a new contract. (Diario Sport - in Spanish)

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Manchester United will not re-sign Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, from LA Galaxy. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says Mourinho will return to the Spanish club as manager "sooner or later". (ESPN)

Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, has hinted he will no longer seek a loan move in January because he wants to continue to learn from manager Maurizio Sarri. (Evening Standard)

Bayern Munich have joined Manchester United in the race for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic. But the 21-year-old Serb will not be sold for less than £50m. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian)

West Ham could pay up to £33m for Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron, 24, from Atlanta United. (Ultima Hora - in Spanish)

Newcastle are considering a move for former Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim despite interest from Leicester. (le10sport - in French)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has hinted he could stay at the club next season. (Mirror)

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti says he was surprised to have been offered the job. (Four Four Two)

