World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 22-29 October

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

New Orleans, United States, 23 October: Elfrid Payton of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots against the LA Clippers (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Sydney, Australia, 25 October: Great Britain's Daniel Bingley reacts during the wheelchair rugby gold medal match at the Invictus Games (Photo by EPA/Craig Golding Australia and New Zealand)

Singapore, 27 October: Kristina Mladenovic of France and Timea Babos of Hungary pose with the Martina Navratilova trophy (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images for the WTA)

Sydney, Australia, 25 October: Stephanie Johnson of the USA throws in the Shot Put during the athletics event at the Invictus Games (Photo by EPA/Craig Golding Australia and New Zealand)

Solden, Austria, 27 October: Stephanie Brunner of Austria reacts after the second run of the women's giant slalom race of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup (Photo by EPA/Daniel Kopatsch)

Melbourne, Australia, 28 October: SAG Team rider Jules Danilo falls during the Moto2 race (Photo by William West/AFP/Getty Images)

Shanghai, China, 28 October: Dancers perform after the final round of the HSBC Champions tournament at Sheshan International Golf Club (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Doha, Qatar, 28 October: Yile Chen of China competes in the women's floor qualification during the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships (Photo by Karim Jaafar/AFP)

Barcelona, Spain, 28 October: Barcelona fans react to their team's 5-1 win against Real Madrid in El Clasico (Photo by Albert Gea/Reuters)

Salou, Spain, 28 October: French driver Sebastien Loeb celebrates with team-mates after winning the 54th Rally of Catalonia (Photo by Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty Images)

