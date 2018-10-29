Football gossip: Lopetegui, Conte, Pochettino, Pogba, Kovacic, Benitez, Zielinski

Real Madrid are expected to dismiss Julen Lopetegui as manager on Monday and former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could be appointed immediately. (Marca)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned Real that they have little chance of tempting Mauricio Pochettino away from Tottenham to replace Lopetegui. (Evening Standard)

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has played down suggestions of re-signing Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba, 25. (Sky Italia, via Inside Futbol)

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to compete to sign Arsenal's Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27. (Express)

Chelsea's Croatia international midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 24, on loan from Real Madrid, says it's "too early" to talk about a permanent move beyond this season, but says he is very happy with life in London. (Evening Standard)

Newcastle are understood to be ready to offer Rafa Benitez the contract extension he wants - providing he is prepared to wait for certain requests. (Newcastle Chronicle)

'Humable and generous - but a private enigma' Who was the billionaire Thai businessman who helped Leicester conquer the Premier League?

Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski, 24, a target for Liverpool, is poised to sign a new contract with Napoli. (Express)

Wembley groundstaff were left with considerable repair work after Philadelphia Eagles played Jacksonville Jaguars there in the NFL on Sunday, less than 28 hours before Tottenham host Manchester City. (Mirror)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says there is an element of risk involved with playing at Wembley the evening after an NFL fixture on the same surface - and has blamed Tottenham's lack of signings on the delays over their new stadium. (Football.London)

Having been late for matches at Old Trafford in recent times, Manchester United's players were in plenty of time for Sunday's game with Everton, with the aid of a police outrider who escorted the team coach to the ground. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Manchester United, West Brom and Aston Villa manager Ron Atkinson, 79, is recovering at home following a spell in hospital due to a kidney infection while on holiday in Tenerife. (Birmingham Mail)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, 21, has never enjoyed being a substitute, even when he was a five-year-old, according to his junior coach. (Mirror)