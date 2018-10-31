Football gossip: Sterling, Foden, Malcom, Eriksen, Ramsey, Barkley

Manchester City's England forward Raheem Sterling, 23, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, will sign a new contract and will not leave the club. (Manchester Evening News)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Manchester City's England Under-21 midfielder Phil Foden, 18, and could buy him for £175,000. (Mail)

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing Barcelona striker Malcom, 21, with the Brazilian getting limited playing time at the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo via Mirror)

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 26, is set to sign a contract extension at Tottenham. (Evening Standard)

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, has been told by Arsenal he can leave the club next summer. (Mail)

Chelsea and England midfielder Ross Barkley, 24, could be the "next Frank Lampard", according to club legend Pat Nevin. (Love Sport Radio)

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is still an option for the vacant position at Real Madrid despite reportedly being ruled as a candidate for the role earlier in the week. (AS)

Juventus are expected to make a move for Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Juan Mata, 30 in January. Mata is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United cited bad language used by Liverpool and England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 28, in manager Jose Mourinho's FA appeal for his sideline outburst. (Times - subscription required)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have again been linked with Liverpool striker Divock Origi, 23, after originally bidding for the Belgian in the summer. (Birmingham Mail)

Manchester City and Spain U21 forward Brahim Diaz, 18, could leave Etihad Stadium for Real Madrid. (Telegraph)

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg is not expected to return to officiate in the English top flight when his spell in Saudi Arabia ends in February. (Telegraph)

Former Uefa president Michel Platini says Real Madrid's France defender Raphael Varane, 25, should be the favourite for the Ballon d'Or. (Marca)

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford celebrated his 21st birthday by handing out £20 notes to people out trick or treating for Halloween. (Manchester Evening News)