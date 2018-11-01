Football gossip: Ramsey, Fabregas, Suarez, Gomez, Fabinho

Chelsea are having second thoughts about making a move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, because of the impressive form of Ross Barkley, 24, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22. (Star)

Meanwhile, Liverpool have ruled out making a move for Wales international Aaron Ramsey, who is set to leave the Gunners for free in the summer. (Sky Sports)

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 31, will have to wait until the new year before new contract talks at Chelsea will begin. (Evening Standard)

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, 31, says Barcelona will soon start looking to replace him despite his El Clasico hat-trick. (Sport 890, via Sun)

Liverpool are set to offer England defender Joe Gomez, 21, a new contract despite having three and a half years remaining on his current deal. (Mirror)

Brazil midfielder Fabinho could be set to leave Liverpool just six months after moving to Anfield because he is "bored". (Le Parisien - in French)

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez said "we won't waste our time on that" when asked reports about Real Madrid being interested in hiring him as their new manager. (AS, via VTM Nieuws)

Tottenham are interested in Watford's French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 25. (Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to make more than one signing in the January transfer window - the first time the club will do so in 10 years. (Manchester Evening News)

Borussia Dortmund want to sign Manchester City and Spain midfielder Brahim Diaz, 19. (Metro)

But Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the club "will do absolutely everything to keep" him. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, 22, says "it's not all about winning trophies for me yet at my age" having signed a new six-year deal with Spurs earlier this week. (Telegraph)

Manchester City players have paid for a new unit at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. (Manchester Evening News)

Football's lawmakers could discuss a change to clarify the handball rule and take out the word "deliberately". (Telegraph)

Fulham's players will have to take a wage cut if they are relegated from the Premier League. (Mail)