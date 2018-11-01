Sportswoman of the Year 2018: Dina Asher-Smith wins award following European golden triple

Dina Asher-Smith beat reigning world champion Dafne Schippers to the European 200m title in August

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith has been named Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year for 2018.

In August, Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win triple European Championship gold, winning the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay titles in Berlin.

England's Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning netball team won the Team of the Year award.

"It feels absolutely amazing, it's a honour," Asher-Smith told Sky Sports.

"2017 was a difficult year, I broke my foot. I was very proud to come back from that but I didn't achieve the goals I wanted for that season.

"I worked really hard to make sure 2018 was a far better year and it was."

Two-time Olympic skeleton gold medallist Lizzy Yarnold - who retired on 15 October - finished second while cyclist Katie Archibald was third.

Golfer Georgia Hall, who won this year's Women's British Open, was named Young Sportswoman of the Year.

She was also a nominee for the main individual award, as were mountain biker Rachel Atherton and triathlete Vicky Holland.

Visually impaired skier Menna Fitzpatrick - who won four medals at March's Winter Paralympics - was named Disability Sportswoman of the Year with her guide Jen Kehoe.

Jennie Price, who will leave her post as chief executive of Sport England this month after 11 years in charge, won the Lifetime Achievement award.

Triathlete Trish Deykin won the Helen Rollason Award for Inspiration while Alex Paske won the Grassroots Award.