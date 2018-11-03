Football gossip: De Gea, Ramsey, Drinkwater, Wan-Bissaka, Barrios

Manchester United's plans to hand new contracts to goalkeeper David de Gea, 27, and forward Anthony Martial, 22, are being hampered by the £400,000 weekly wage they gave forward Alexis Sanchez in January. (Mirror)

Aaron Ramsey could be set for a surprise move to Bayern Munich after the Bundesliga giants expressed an interest in signing the 27-year-old when he leaves Arsenal next summer. (Express)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says midfielders Danny Drinkwater, 28, and Victor Moses, 27, are not part of his plans. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea and Manchester City both want to sign Sunderland's 17-year-old Bali Mumba, who has only made four league appearances for the League One side. (Sun)

Tottenham want to sign Colombia midfielder Wilmar Barrios from Boca Juniors in January. The 25-year-old could be available for £16m. (Star)

The UK Government would firmly oppose any plans to form a breakaway European super league. (Telegraph)

West Ham are considering a loan move for former Fulham striker Kostas Mitroglou in January. The 30-year-old is currently at Marseille but would be available. (Daily Mail)

Everton are keen on a move for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 20, and could allow Ademola Lookman to move the other way as part of the deal. (Sun)