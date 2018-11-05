World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 29 October-4 November

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Indiana, United States, 3 November: TJ Hockenson of the Iowa Hawkeyes catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against the Purdue Boilermakers (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Rosmalen, Netherlands, 4 November: Thomas Pidcock celebrates during the 16th European Cyclo-cross Championships with a wheelie (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Kingston upon Thames, 4 November: Magdalena Eriksson of Chelsea celebrates with her team-mates after she scores an overhead kick to put her side 1-0 up against Liverpool Ladies in the WSL (Photo by Bradley Collyer/Chelsea Football Club via Getty Images)

Margate, 4 November: Ross Edgley celebrates after finishing his 'Great British Swim', an historic 2,000 mile swim around Great Britain (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images for Red Bull)

Stockholm, Sweden, 4 November: Zhu Yuling of China returns the ball to Mima Ito of Japan during the women's single final table tennis match at the Swedish Open Championships (Photo by Stina Stjernkvist/AFP/Getty Images)

Perth, Australia, 4 November: Faf du Plessis and David Miller of South Africa combine to field the ball against Australia (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Paris, France, 4 November: Novak Djokovic walks onto court ahead of the Paris Masters final against Karen Khachanov (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Shiga, Japan, 4 November: Charley Hull of England goes through her pre-putt routine on the 13th green during the final round of the TOTO Japan Classic (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images)

Liverpool, 4 November: Tommy Makinson scores a try for England against New Zealand in the second of the three-match Test series (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

New York, United States, 4 November: Runners take part in the 47th New York City Marathon (Photo by Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

