World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 29 October-4 November

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Iowa Hawkeyes TJ Hockenson catches a touchdown pass
Indiana, United States, 3 November: TJ Hockenson of the Iowa Hawkeyes catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against the Purdue Boilermakers (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Thomas Pidcock celebrates during the 16th European Cyclo-cross Championships with a wheelie
Rosmalen, Netherlands, 4 November: Thomas Pidcock celebrates during the 16th European Cyclo-cross Championships with a wheelie (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Magdalena Eriksson of Chelsea celebrates with her team-mates after she scores an overhead kick to put her side 1-0 up against Liverpool Ladies in the WSL
Kingston upon Thames, 4 November: Magdalena Eriksson of Chelsea celebrates with her team-mates after she scores an overhead kick to put her side 1-0 up against Liverpool Ladies in the WSL (Photo by Bradley Collyer/Chelsea Football Club via Getty Images)
Ross Edgley celebrates after finishing his 'Great British Swim'
Margate, 4 November: Ross Edgley celebrates after finishing his 'Great British Swim', an historic 2,000 mile swim around Great Britain (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images for Red Bull)
Zhu Yuling of China returns the ball to Mima Ito of Japan during the women's single final table tennis match at the Swedish Open Championships
Stockholm, Sweden, 4 November: Zhu Yuling of China returns the ball to Mima Ito of Japan during the women's single final table tennis match at the Swedish Open Championships (Photo by Stina Stjernkvist/AFP/Getty Images)
Faf du Plessis and David Miller of South Africa combine to field the ball against Australia
Perth, Australia, 4 November: Faf du Plessis and David Miller of South Africa combine to field the ball against Australia (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic walks onto court ahead of the Paris Masters final against Karen Khachanov
Paris, France, 4 November: Novak Djokovic walks onto court ahead of the Paris Masters final against Karen Khachanov (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Charley Hull of England goes through her pre-putt routine on the 13th green during the final round of the TOTO Japan Classic
Shiga, Japan, 4 November: Charley Hull of England goes through her pre-putt routine on the 13th green during the final round of the TOTO Japan Classic (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images)
Tommy Makinson scores a try for England against New Zealand in the second of the three-match Test series
Liverpool, 4 November: Tommy Makinson scores a try for England against New Zealand in the second of the three-match Test series (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Runners take part in the 47th running of the New York City Marathon
New York, United States, 4 November: Runners take part in the 47th New York City Marathon (Photo by Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

