Football gossip: Wenger, Bailly, Zabaleta, Hughes, Sane

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is close to making a return to management with AC Milan. (France Football - in French)

AC Milan are lining up a move for Manchester United's Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 24, with the player growing increasingly frustrated with limited chances under manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford. (ESPN)

Manchester City have looked into the availability of Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, 23, with the Ivory Coast player scoring eight goals so far this season. (Manchester Evening News)

Southampton manager Mark Hughes could be sacked if Saints fail to beat Watford on Saturday, with Sam Allardyce and David Moyes favourites to replace him. (Mirror)

Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta, 34, is eying a move away from West Ham, to the Middle East. (Arab News)

Ex-Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37 and now with LA Galaxy, says the Premier League is "overrated". (Four Four Two)

Manchester United target Leroy Sane, 22, says he is on the "right" side of the city, with the Germany winger happy at Manchester City. (Evening Standard)

Senegal and Kasimpasa forward Mbaye Diagne, 27, is a January transfer target for Wolves. (Birmingham Mail)

Arsenal's German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 26, says "nobody feels safe" in the battle for the number one jersey. (Evening Standard)

"I don't think you can give caps out like gifts'' Wayne Rooney's England return surprises record caps holder Peter Shilton

Belgium forward Eden Hazard's brother Thorgen says the 27-year-old Chelsea player will decide his future at the "end of the season". (Football.London)

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has told his squad to mute the sound on the TV when a pundit speaks - unless it is club legend Alan Shearer. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Barcelona and Manchester United are keen to sign Benfica's 15-year-old midfielder Ronaldo Camara, a Portugal Under-17 international. (Record - in Portuguese)

Ajax are close to agreeing a deal to sign Boca Juniors' 25-year-old Argentine defender Lisandro Magallan. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

DC United forward Wayne Rooney, 33, will take Manchester City striker Raheem Starling's England number 10 shirt when he returns to the Three Lions side for a one-off friendly against the United States this month. (Mail)

Real Madrid have signed a £950m 10-year sponsorship deal with Adidas. (Mirror)