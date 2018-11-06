Football gossip: Loftus-Cheek, Fifa, Welbeck, Wenger

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has blocked a January move from West Ham for England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22. (Mirror)

Fifa is considering abolishing rebounds from penalties. If rules were changed, a free-kick to the defending side would be awarded if a team misses from the spot. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

Manchester City are monitoring Crystal Palace's right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 20, with the England Under-21 international in fine form. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, Palace are considering making a £10m bid for Arsenal's 27-year-old England striker Danny Welbeck in January. (Sun)

Arsene Wenger has described as "fake news" reports linking him to Serie A club AC Milan. (beIN Sports)

Manchester United and Manchester City target Leon Bailey, 21, said he rejected a move away from Bayer Leverkusen because he didn't want to "rush". (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has told Real Madrid he will not be leaving Spurs, despite being offered £15m a year to take over at the Spanish club. (Sun)

Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign 20-year-old Argentine midfielder Exequiel Palacios from River Plate. (TeleMadrid - in Spanish)

Bournemouth's 26-year-old striker Callum Wilson's form has put him on Chelsea's radar. (Mirror)

England striker Jamie Vardy, 31, will auction off his Leicester City executive box at the King Power Stadium in aid of the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation, while team-mate and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, 32, will donate his gloves. (Leicester Mercury)

Manchester City should consider West Ham's Republic of Ireland midfielder Declan Rice, 19, as a replacement for Fernandinho. (Evening Standard)