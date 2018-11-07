Football gossip: Conte, Llorente, Andersen, Pepe, Ibrahimovic, Anelka, Lozano

Antonio Conte has refused to meet with Chelsea and is insisting on taking them to court for the rest of his salary, after his dismissal in July with one year remaining on his contract. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, 33, says he would relish the chance of a return to Spain after struggling for first-team opportunities at Spurs. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester United are interested in signing Sampdoria's 22-year-old Danish defender Joachim Andersen. (La Republica, via Mirror)

Mexico are considering appointing former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores as their next manager. (ESPN - in Spanish)

Southampton are preparing a £15m move for Portimonense's Japan international striker Shoya Nakajima, 24. (Record, via Talksport)

Molly v Ana A teenage footballer's battle with anorexia

Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, 23, has welcomed speculation linking him with Arsenal and other leading European clubs but insists it is too soon for him to plan for next summer. (London Evening Standard)

Fifa president Gianni Infantino says the Qatar 2022 World Cup could be co-hosted by the country's neighbours. (Times - subscription required)

LA Galaxy's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, says he will not be moving to a European club on loan now the MLS season has finished. (Mirror)

Former Tottenham defender Paul Miller, now an ambassador for the club, believes the redevelopment of White Hart Lane will not be completed to stage first-team matches until February. (Love Sport Radio)

Bradley Stoke Town FC have signed a player called Bradley Stokes. (Bristol Post)

Former Arsenal, Manchester City, Bolton and Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka has been in talks with Lille over becoming a youth coach at the French club. (L'Equipe - in French)

PSV's 23-year-old Mexico forward Hirving Lozano say she "would love" to play for "one of the Premier League's big clubs". (ESPN)

Brighton are debating whether to loan out their 18-year-old striker Aaron Connolly in January or keep him at the club with the Under-23 team. (Argus)

Ex-Everton physio Mick Rathbone, who served under David Moyes from 2002-10, is to return to the club to work with David Unsworth for the youth academy. (Liverpool Echo)