Football gossip: Wilson, Nasri, Llorente, Moreno, Benatia, Wenger

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson is a £35m target for Chelsea. The 26-year-old earned his first England call-up on Thursday. (Sun)

West Ham are considering a move for 31-year-old former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri, with the Frenchman a free agent after serving an 18-month drugs ban. (Mirror)

Athletic Bilbao could make a January move for Tottenham's Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 33. (Independent)

Sevilla are monitoring Liverpool and Spain left-back Alberto Moreno, whose contract runs out at the end of the season. The 26-year-old joined the Reds from Sevilla in 2014. (ESPN)

Arsenal want to bring Juventus' Morocco defender Medhi Benatia to the Emirates. The 31-year-old is also a target for Manchester United.(Tuttomercato - in Italian)

The Gunners' 30-year-old German midfielder Mesut Ozil, who signed a new deal until 2021 in January, says he could stay at the club for the rest of his career. (London Evening Standard)

Fulham are interested in signing Chelsea and France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is on loan at AC Milan. The 24-year-old has started just two Serie A matches and has been criticised by AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso. (Calciomercato, via Sun)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says it is difficult to bring strikers to the club as understudies to England captain Harry Kane, 25. (Football.London)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he has not been approached by Real Madrid over their vacant managerial position. (Bein Sport, via Sky Sports)

Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, missed the squad's flight home from Turin after beating Juventus on Wednesday because he was kept behind at the Allianz Stadium for routine drug testing. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester City have sent scouts to watch 14-year-old Cerro Porteno forward Fernando Ovelar, who scored in Paraguay's Superclasico last weekend and is the youngest player to appear in the country's top flight. (Mirror)

Leicester are set to announce how they will create a "lasting tribute" to owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the other people who died in a helicopter crash at King Power Stadium. (Leicester Mercury)

Aston Villa have granted on-loan winger Andre Green, 20, permission to play for Portsmouth in Saturday's FA Cup tie at Maidenhead. (Birmingham Mail)

Everton plan to hold talks with Kieran Dowell, the 21-year-old midfielder who has made only two starts this season, over a potential loan move in January. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic, 24, says his liking of a tweet of Serbian flags in the aftermath of his side's 2-0 Champions League defeat by Red Star in Belgrade on Tuesday was for his native Serbia and not the result. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City have confirmed their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie will be on Tuesday, 18 December if it is against Leicester, or Wednesday, 19 December if against Southampton. The Foxes host the Saints on 27 November. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham applied for the maximum allocation of 6,000 for their League Cup visit to Arsenal on 19 December, but have been granted a total of 5,233 on the grounds of safety and security. (Football.London)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has called up 19-year-old Danish striker Elias Sorensen, who has scored 13 goals for the reserves this season, to first-team training before Saturday's home match against Bournemouth. (Newcastle Chronicle)