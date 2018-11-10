Football gossip: Pogba, Mourinho, Guardiola, Sterling, Ramsey, Suarez, Sancho

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's agent says the 25-year-old France international has "mended" his relationship with club manager Jose Mourinho. (Manchester Evening News, via Raisport)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola intervened in Raheem Sterling's contract talks to make sure the 23-year-old signed his new deal with the club. (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea are interested in signing 24-year-old Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, who Blues boss Maurizio Sarri tried to sign in his time as Napoli manager. (Daily Star on Sunday, via Marca)

Arsenal are looking at swapping midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, with Roma striker Patrik Schick, 22, in January. (Daily Star on Sunday, via Corriere dello Sport)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe fears 23-year-old Dutch centre-back Nathan Ake, who has been linked with Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, will be sold and is looking for a replacement. (Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is set to double his wages to £60,000-a-week as he closes in on signing a new five-year deal with the club. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United defender Phil Jones' contract runs out next summer but the club are to take up an option to extend it by a year with Arsenal and Tottenham interested in the 26-year-old. (Sun on Sunday)

Barcelona refused to even discuss the possibility of Everton signing midfielder Andre Gomes, 25, on a permanent basis when the Toffees signed him on a season-long loan during the summer. (Liverpool Echo)

England and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, 18, says he is "not wasting any thoughts on a change" when asked about a move. (Sunday Express, via Bild)

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic told his players he is a "fantastic coach" and says they "are not showing enough effort or ambition" as he tries to steer them off the bottom of the Premier League table. The Cottagers play Liverpool on Sunday. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, 27, says he is "not happy" about being targeted by opponents as he is starting to feel the "wear and tear" of playing football. (Sunday Telegraph)

The "culture" at Arsenal has changed since manager Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger, according to Gunners midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 29. (Sunday Telegraph)