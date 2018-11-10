Saturday's Premier League round-up

From the section

Leicester's emotional first home match since owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died in a helicopter crash outside the stadium ended goalless with Burnley.

Sol Bamba scored an injury-time winner as Cardiff beat 10-man Brighton, while Newcastle defeated Bournemouth 2-1 to move out of the bottom three.

West Ham's Felipe Anderson scored a late equaliser at Huddersfield, while Watford also drew 1-1 at Southampton.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur is Saturday's tea-time kick-off.