Football gossip: De Jong, Fred, Sterling, Brahimi, Sigurdsson, Alves

Manchester City are lining up a £50m summer move for Ajax's 21-year-old midfielder Frenkie de Jong, despite the threat that the club could face investigations over their finances. (Mail)

Manchester United midfielder Fred, 25, has been confiding about his struggles at the club with 33-year-old Brazil compatriot Fernandinho, who plays for rivals Manchester City. (Metro)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he confronted forward Raheem Sterling after the 3-1 derby win over Manchester United because of the 23-year-old's showboating in the closing stages. (Express)

Everton, Newcastle and West Ham are interested in signing Algeria's 28-year-old playmaker Yacine Brahimi, whose contract with Porto runs out next summer. (Sun)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery could give Eddie Nketiah, 19, a chance before deciding whether to go into the January transfer market to sign a forward to replace the injured Danny Welbeck. (Express)

Everton have an injury concern over 29-year-old midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, who left Stamford Bridge in a protective boot following a challenge by Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in the goalless draw between the two sides. (Sun)

Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal for Fulham against Liverpool was rightly disallowed for offside but Mohamed Salah's opener for the Reds should also not have been given as the ball was moving when keeper Alisson Becker took the free-kick which led to it, according to former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg. (Mail)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is in talks with England manager Gareth Southgate about defender Joe Gomez sitting out the friendly against the United States on Thursday as the 21-year-old is nursing an Achilles problem. (Mirror)

Manchester City face a hostile reception on Thursday when the chief executives of Premier League sides meet following allegations about the club's financial conduct. (Times - subscription required)

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery, 35, was involved in an altercation with a French journalist after his side's 3-2 defeat by Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. (Bild, via Mirror)

Paris St-Germain right-back Dani Alves, 35, says "it is not possible" that he will end his career without playing in the Premier League. (Telegraph)