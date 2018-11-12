World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 04-11 November

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Sao Paulo, Brazil, 10 November: Mitch Karpik, of All Blacks, holds the ball during a match against Brazil at the Morumbi Stadium. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Tijuana, Mexico, 10 November: Players of Morelia celebrate after scoring the first goal during a 16th-round match between Tijuana and Morelia as part of Torneo Apertura 2018 Liga MX at Caliente Stadium. (Photo by Gonzalo Gonzalez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Manhattan, Kansas, United States, 10 November: Running back Alex Barnes, of the Kansas State Wildcats, leaps for extra yardage between cornerback Shakial Taylor, right, and safety Bryce Torneden, left, of the Kansas Jayhawks, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

Tarragona, Spain, 10 November: Pelle Edberg, of Sweden, warms up on the driving range during day one of the European Tour Qualifying School Final Stage at Lumine Golf Club. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Milan, Italy, 10 November: Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, celebrates with the winner's trophy along with ball boys and girls after beating Alex de Minaur, of Australia, in the final of the Next Gen ATP Finals at Fiera Milano Rho. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tehran, Iran, 10 November: Fans of Persepolis support their team during the AFC Champions League final second-leg match against Kashima Antlers at Azadi Stadium. The match ended goalless, handing Japan's Kashima Antlers a 2-0 aggregate win in Asia's premier club cup competition. (Photo by Amin M. Jamali/Getty Images)

Tokyo, Japan, 10 November: Infielder Shuta Tonosaki, of Japan, slides safely home to score a run at the top of the seventh inning during game two of the Japan v MLB All Stars series at the Tokyo Dome. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

Hiroshima, Japan, 11 November: Kaitlin Hawayek, second left, and Jean-Luc Baker, third left, both of the United States, celebrate with their team after winning gold in the Ice Dance Free Dance during day three of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy at Hiroshima Prefectural Sports Center. (Photo by Koki Nagahama - ISU/ISU via Getty Images)

Nazare, Portugal, 8 November: Brazilian big wave surfer Rodrigo Koxa poses with his Guinness World Record winning certificate, a year on from breaking the world record in Praia do Norte, Nazare. The wave's height of 80ft beat the previous record, held by Garrett McNamara, by two feet. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Rotherham, England, 11 November: Lucy Bronze, right, shares her feelings with team-mates during England's 2-0 friendly defeat by Sweden at the New York Stadium. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

