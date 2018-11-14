Football gossip: De Gea, Wenger, Foden, Neymar, Mbappe, Smalling

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger rejected the chance to replace Slavisa Jokanovic as Fulham boss before Claudio Ranieri was appointed. (Daily Mirror)

Ex-Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas and former Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim also turned down the chance to manage Fulham. (Telegraph)

New Fulham boss Ranieri wants to sign Liverpool's Germany defender Joel Matip, 27, in January. (A Spor, via Talksport)

Real Madrid are ready to move for one of Paris St-Germain's two key forwards if the French club have to sell players because of Financial Fair Play. Brazil's Neymar, 26, and France international Kylian Mbappe, 19, have long been targets for Real. (AS - in Spanish)

Fifa is investigating five Premier League clubs over possible violations of rules on the signing of foreign players under the age of 18, with the teams in question facing potential transfer bans if found guilty. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, remains in discussions about a new contract. The Spain international's existing deal expires in the summer, but the club intend to trigger a 12-month extension. (London Evening Standard)

Everton want to sign United centre-back Chris Smalling, 28, at the end of the season, when the England international's contract expires. (The Sun)

England manager Gareth Southgate will give debuts to Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy Brighton defender Lewis Dunk and Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in Thursday's friendly against USA. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City and England Under-21 midfielder Phil Foden, 18, is on the verge of signing a new six-year contract. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea are favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund's United States winger Christian Pulisic, 20, in the summer. (The Guardian)

Chelsea are willing to listen to loan offers for 32-year-old central defender and captain Gary Cahill, 32, whose contract runs out at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

Roma are preparing a bid for Manchester United and England full-back Ashley Young, 33, in January. (The Sun)

Wolves are keen to sign Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 28, who will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Birmingham Mail)

Newcastle are interested in 24-year-old Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron, who plays for MLS club Atlanta United. (The Chronicle)

AC Milan are determined to re-sign former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37. (Calciomercato)

