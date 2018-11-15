Football gossip: Ramsey, Sanchez, Dybala, Bailly, Fabinho, Neymar, Iborra

From the section

Bayern Munich are confident they will sign Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27. (Independent)

Ramsey is not a complete midfielder and Arsenal are right to let him go, says former Gunners player Stewart Robson. (Love Sport Radio)

Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in Manchester United's 24-year-old Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 24. (Daily Record)

Manchester United's Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, is the lowest he has been since joining the club, after starting Sunday's derby as a substitute. (Sun)

AC Milan want to sign Liverpool's Brazil midfielder Fabinho, 25, in January. (Corriere dello Sport)

Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, 25, wants to stay at Juventus, amid reported interest from Manchester United. (Mirror)

Barcelona's general manager Pep Segura has not ruled out the possibility of Paris St-Germain's 26-year-old Brazil forward Neymar returning to the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Leicester City's Spanish midfielder Vicente Iborra, 30, remains keen on returning to Levante. (Super Deporte)

Newcastle's English striker Dwight Gayle, 28, is considering staying at West Brom when his loan deal expires. (Birmingham Mail)

Juventus have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid's 31-year-old Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas. (Corriere di Torino, via Mirror)

Juventus' Italy Under-21 striker Moise Kean, 18, does not know whether he will stay beyond January. (Tuttomercatoweb)

