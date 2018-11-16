Football gossip: Pulisic, Hysaj, Fabinho, Origi, Rodriguez, Dembele

Chelsea are set to sign Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old United States winger Christian Pulisic - and will push for the deal to be concluded in January. (Mail)

Napoli's Albania full-back Elseid Hysaj, 24, could also be a target for Chelsea, according to his agent. (Radio CRC, via Sun)

Juventus have joined AC Milan in expressing an interest in Liverpool's 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Fabinho. (Sport Mediaset, via Talksport)

Galatasaray want to sign Liverpool's 23-year-old Belgium striker Divock Origi on loan in January. (ESPN)

Real Madrid's Colombia winger James Rodriguez could move to the Premier League next summer, with Bayern Munich having opted against a permanent move for the 27-year-old, who is in the second year of a two-season loan. (Mirror)

Barcelona insist they have no intention of selling 21-year-old France winger Ousmane Dembele, and say they have had no offers for him. (Cadena Ser via Evening Standard)

Juventus have made an offer for Toulouse's 18-year-old French defender Jean-Clair Todibo. (Calciomercato)

Roma's Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick, 22, wants to stay at the club and has denied reports he might leave on loan in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia says he has been dropped by manager Jose Mourinho and is not injured. (Area Deportiva, via Mail)

Porto's former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas said he would return to the national team and Real Madrid if either wanted him. (Movistar, via Marca)

Liverpool's England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is targeting a comeback from his knee injury before the end of the season. (BetVictor, via Liverpool Echo)

Republic of Ireland are keen to add Brighton coach Liam Rosenior to their under-21 set-up. (Mirror)