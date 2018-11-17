Football gossip: De Gea, Pickford, Bailly, Rooney, De Jong, De Ligt

Manchester United will bid £60m for Everton's 24-year-old England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford if Spain international David de Gea, 28, refuses to commit to a contract extension. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City have beaten Barcelona to the £61m signing of Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21. (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool are set to sign Hoffenheim's Germany midfielder Kerem Demirbay, 25, in the January transfer window. (Sunday Express)

But Liverpool's hopes of signing £60m-rated Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt look to be over - with the 19-year-old Netherlands international now bound for Barcelona. (Sunday Mirror)

Paris St-Germain have joined Arsenal and Tottenham in expressing an interest in Manchester United's Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 24. (Mail on Sunday)

DC United striker Wayne Rooney says some of his fellow former England internationals cannot come to terms with Three Lions being successful. (Sunday Telegraph)

Who gets your vote? These five are up for the BBC African Footballer of the Year award - who is your choice?

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City are all tracking Brazilian attacking midfielder Bruno Roberto, 18, who has just broken into the Atletico Mineiro first team. (Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea will not stand in Ruben Loftus-Cheek's way if the 22-year-old England midfielder wants to leave. (Daily Star Sunday)

Liverpool are prepared to sell Brazil midfielder Fabinho, 25, to fund a £70m move for 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund and United States winger Christian Pulisic, who is also a target for Chelsea.(Sunday Mirror)

Venezuela forward Salomon Rondon, 29, aims to secure a permanent move from West Brom to loan club Newcastle by scoring regularly over the winter. (Chronicle)

Former France left-back Patrice Evra is set to return to Manchester United - in an ambassadorial role. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United are still suffering from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, says Argentine former Red Devils midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron. (Marca)

Manchester City are planning to increase the capacity of Etihad Stadium to 63,000 and have met fans to discuss the future development. (Mail on Sunday)

Reading defender Chris Gunter will ask to borrow team-mate Gareth Bale's private jet to fly his family to Albania to see him win a record 93rd Wales cap. (Telegraph)

Leeds look set to face bitter rivals Manchester United for the first time in over eight years during a pre-season tour of Australia next summer. (SBS)