World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 12-18 November

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Levi, Finland, 18 November: The men's slalom course under lights during the most recent leg of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Colonia Del Sacramento, Uruguay, 17 November: North Korea celebrate a 3-0 victory over the United States in their Group C match at the Under-17s Women's World Cup. (Photo by Buda Mendes/FIFA via Getty Images)

Coffs Harbour, Australia, 18 November: Mads Ostberg and Eriksen Torstein, both of Norway, compete in their Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT Citroen C3 WRC during day three of the Australian leg of the World Rally Championship. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)

Haleiwa, Hawaii, 17 November: Ricardo Christie surfs during the final of the 2018 Vans Triple Crown of Surfing. (Photo by Koji Hirano/Getty Images)

Heidelberg, Germany, 17 November: Monica Yee, of SC Neuenheim, is tackled by Anja Fischer, of RSV Koln, during a Women's Rugby Bundesliga match. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Tabor, Czech Republic, 17 November: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, of The Netherlands and Team Corendon-Circus, during the elite women's race at the Cyclo-cross World Cup. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Hong Kong, 15 November: Emilie Lefel and Anne Tran, of France, in action against Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, of Thailand, during the last 16 of the women's doubles in the Hong Kong Open at the Hong Kong Coliseum. (Photo by On Man Kevin Lee/Getty Images)

Esbjerg, Denmark, 14 November: Line Jorgensen, of Team Esbjerg, in action during the HTH Ligaen match between Team Esbjerg and Copenhagen Handball in Blue Water Dokken. (Photo by Jan Christensen/FrontzoneSport via Getty Images)

Ghent, Belgium, 13 November: Riders at the 78th 6 Days Gent event at the Kuipke Track Velodrome. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Shanghai, China, 18 November: The Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez in action during the WEC 6 Hours of Shanghai - part of the FIA World Endurance Championship Super Season. (Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

Check out last week's photo gallery and see some of the best news pictures from the week.

Where next?