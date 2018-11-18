Football gossip: Fabregas, Pellegrini, Arnautovic, Bale, Benzema, Umtiti

AC Milan have begun talks about signing Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 31, from Chelsea. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United are prepared to double the salary of Roma's 22-year-old Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, who has been linked with a £26m move to Old Trafford. (Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia)

Real Madrid are ready to sign a striker in January after losing faith in Wales international Gareth Bale, 29, and France's Karim Benzema, 30. (Sport, via Express)

Barcelona will look to sign a central defender in January because of concerns over the fitness of France international Samuel Umtiti, 25. (AS)

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic, 29, would not be drawn on rumours linking him with a move after coming off the bench for Austria in their 2-1 win over Northern Ireland. (Metro)

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has sanctioned funds for the Magpies' January transfer-window activity. (Chronicle)

Ex-Premier League players Ian Wright and Robbie Savage are supporting a 300-player revolt against Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor. (Mirror)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger fears it is only a matter of time before Twitter polls are used to make substitutions during matches. (Bein Sports, via Mirror)