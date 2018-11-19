Football gossip: Pogba, Rashford, Hernandez, Fornals, Cahill, Giroud, Jovic, Dembele

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, says he wants to leave Manchester United for a return to Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Juventus are compiling a dossier on England international Marcus Rashford, 21, as they firm up their interest in the Manchester United striker. (Times - subscription needed)

Besiktas are interested in a January move for West Ham's 30-year-old Mexico striker Javier Hernandez. (ESPN)

Arsenal have targeted a January move for Spain international Pablo Fornals, 22. The Villarreal midfielder has a £17.8m release clause in his contract. (Sun)

US midfielder Christian Pulisic, 20, will leave Borussia Dortmund for the Premier League, but the Chelsea and Liverpool target will come in the summer rather than January. (Mirror)

AC Milan could make a move for 32-year-old Chelsea and England defender Gary Cahill in January. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

France striker Olivier Giroud, 32, has ruled out a move away from Chelsea, warning that he is prepared to fight for a starting role at Stamford Bridge. (Mail)

Liverpool are targeting current Bundesliga top goal scorer Luka Jovic - but they face competition from Barcelona and Bayern Munich for the 20-year-old Frankfurt and Serbia striker. (Bild - in German)

Barcelona have watched Genoa and Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek, 23, and Ivory Coast and Lille striker Nicolas Pepe, 23, as well as Serbia and Frankfurt striker Jovic, this season as they begin to think about a long-term replacement for 31-year-old Uruguay striker Luis Suarez. (ESPN)

Barcelona have offered French forward Ousmane Dembele, 21, an ultimatum to either change his lifestyle - or leave the club. (Sport - in Spanish)

Everton winger Ademola Lookman, 21, has pledged his future to England following interest from Nigeria. (Mail)

Concrete cows host Cameroon Seedorf on facing Brazil in Milton Keynes

Spain and Portugal are considering a joint intercontinental bid with Morocco to host the 2030 World Cup, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said. (Reuters)

Uefa could introduce VAR for the Nations League semi-finals in June after England booked their place in Portugal with Sunday's dramatic 2-1 win over Croatia at Wembley. (Evening Standard)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed speculation that Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabinho, 25, will be leaving the club. (Liverpool Echo)

Reds midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum, a former Newcastle player, says he was "devastated" when Steve McClaren was sacked as Newcastle United manager in 2016. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Former Germany international Hans Peter Briegel, 63, believes that former Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola's football philosophy is behind the current crisis for Joachim Low's team. (Marca)

Manchester United have made an offer of £80m for Napoli's Senegal central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 27. (TyC via Manchester Evening News)

La Liga president Javier Tebas has called for Uefa to ban Manchester City and Paris St-Germain over Financial Fair Play allegations. (Goal)

Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 30, says Manchester United are not far off Manchester City, despite trailing them by 12 points in the Premier League. (Sky Sports)