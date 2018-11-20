Football gossip: Eriksen, Rashford, De Jong, Kante, Perisic, Rabiot, Hernandez

Manchester City will have to pay a club record £75m for Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who is also wanted by Barcelona. The 21-year-old is a key target for City boss Pep Guardiola. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are plotting a £90m double raid - £50m for Manchester United's England striker Marcus Rashford, 21, and ­£40m for Tottenham's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 26. (Sun)

France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 27, is ready to sign a new Chelsea contract worth around £300,000-a-week. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid are trying to convince Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, 19, not to renew his contract with Manchester City. (AS)

Inter Milan are considering whether to sell Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 29, to Manchester United for £31m. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23, has told Barcelona he will sign for the club in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Leicester City are keen on signing Arsenal's 26-year-old Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who has yet to play a Premier League game this season. (Leicester Mercury)

French club Nice want to sign Liverpool's Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet in January but the 30-year-old is set to remain at Anfield for the rest of the season. (Liverpool Echo)

West Ham's Mexico forward Javier Hernandez, 30, is set to leave in January, with Turkish side Besiktas interested in signing the former Manchester United player. (Sun)

Meanwhile, the Hammers are lining up a £5m January move for Olympiakos' Brazil-born Greek international left-back Leonardo Koutris, 23. (Mirror)

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, will join AC Milan in January, earning two million euros (£1.7m) for half a season, with an option for another year. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Sevilla are keen on re-signing Spanish midfielder Vicente Iborra, 30, from Leicester. (COPE - in Spanish)

Everton's Croatia midfielder Nikola Vlasic, 21, is to remain at CSKA Moscow on loan despite interest from Inter Milan and Roma who want to sign him on a permanent deal. (ESPN)

Championship West Bromwich Albion are in talks with 18-year-old midfielder Rekeem Harper over a new long-term deal. (Express & Star)

Wolves held talks with the representatives of Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne, 27, over a January transfer move from Turkish side Kasimpasa. (ESPN)

Manchester United have inadvertently announced the signing of Paul Woolston, 20, after the English goalkeeper was spotted in training with Jose Mourinho's first team squad. (Metro)