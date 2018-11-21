Football gossip: Neymar, Pogba, Skriniar, Smalling, Guardiola, Mourinho

Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the pursuit of Inter Milan's £70m-rated Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 23. (Sun)

Manchester United could look to sign Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 21, in January (Sky Sports)

Despite looking to sign defensive reinforcements, Manchester United have also opened contract talks with England centre-back Chris Smalling, 29. (Mail)

Former Manchester United captain Paul Ince says it would suit both parties if France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, was to leave in January. (Paddy Power, via Express)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels he will make the step into international management "sooner or later". (Telegraph - subscription required)

Barcelona want Brazil forward Neymar, 26, to take the initiative to end his time at Paris St-Germain, and push for a move back to the Nou Camp. (Goal)

Stoke's former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam, 32, has not ruled out a return to Rangers to team up with former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard. (Talksport, via Express)

Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old United States winger Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move to Liverpool and believes Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is the type of manager all players dream of playing for. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle United's English striker Dwight Gayle, 28, will push for a permanent move to West Brom next summer. (Northern Echo)

Liverpool's Belgium striker Divock Origi, 23, and former Cameroon defender Joel Matip, 27, could move to Turkey in January. Galatasaray want Origi, while Matip is a target for Fenerbahce. (Liverpool Echo)

River Plate's 20-year-old Argentina midfielder Exequiel Palacios will have his £22.3m move to Real Madrid confirmed after the Copa Libertadores final. (Goal)

Manchester City's French centre-back Aymeric Laporte claims he will have to match Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos if he is to be considered the best defender in the world. (Evening Standard)

Didier Drogba believes his former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho would have won the title "two or three times" if he was in charge of Manchester City rather than neighbours Manchester United. (Mirror)

Former Republic of Ireland striker Tony Cascarino believes Mick McCarthy is ready to succeed Martin O'Neill as the national team's manager. (Talksport)

Wolves would have to spend £50m to bring in a player to make a goalscoring impact, says former forward Don Goodman. (Express and Star)