Patrice Evra: 'Sucking the toes of the chicken was too far'

One day after posting possibly the strangest video any of us had seen in a while, Patrice Evra is back...

The former Manchester United and West Ham defender, 37, filmed himself kissing, caressing and spanking a RAW chicken to "celebrate" Thanksgiving, the national holiday in the United States.

It provoked a huge reaction from people on social media, many of whom were disgusted and a little bit disturbed by his over-sensual admiration for the raw poultry.

Well, Evra has now posted an apology for his actions saying, in his own words, it was "a little bit nasty nasty".

"Some people found it funny, some people found it weird, some people found it disgusting - we are all different, thank god!" he continued.

"Yeah. OK, I went too far when I, [sucks thumb suggestively], when I sucked the toes of the chicken."

The Frenchman says people online have "wished" he contracted salmonella - a type of food poisoning that causes diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and abdominal cramps.

We certainly hope this is the end of Chickengate...