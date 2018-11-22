Football gossip: Rashford, Bolt, Neves, Eriksen, Heaton, Wagner, Almiron

England striker Marcus Rashford, 21, is ready to talk to Real Madrid if he fails to win a regular first-team place at Manchester United. (Sun)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is not worried about Christian Eriksen's contract situation and insists the club is "working hard" to tie the Danish midfielder, 26, to a new long-term deal. (Standard)

Turkish top-flight club Sivasspor have contacted eight-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt over a potential deal for the second half of the season. (TRT World)

Manchester United believe Jose Mourinho has avoided a player mutiny at Old Trafford. (Standard)

Juventus are considering a move for Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 21, in January. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Manchester United are sending a scout to watch Fiorentina's Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 21, play against Bologna on Sunday. (Mail)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez wants to sign Atlanta United's attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron. West Ham and Everton are also keen on the £15m-rated 24-year-old Paraguay international. (Sun)

Watford head coach Javi Gracia will sign a new contract at the club next week which will take him up to the end of the 2020-21 campaign. (Sky Sports)

Winger Mohamed Salah, 26, may leave Liverpool "in a season or two" if the club fail to secure silverware, according to Egypt coach Javier Aguirre. (ONSport via Goal.com)

Burnley and England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 32, is keen on a move to Leeds United. (Talksport)

Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan, 30, has said he has no regrets about turning down a move to the Premier League. The former Belgium international had been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United. (ESPN)

Crystal Palace and West Ham are interested in signing 30-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany striker Sandro Wagner, but the Premier League duo face competition from Galatasaray and other Bundesliga clubs. (Bild - in German)

AC Milan are interested in Atletico Madrid's Uruguay centre-back Diego Godin, 32, who is a free agent in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport - Italian)

Former England midfielder Scott Parker, 38, will be Claudio Ranieri's assistant manager at Fulham. (Football.London)

Stoke are planning a £5m move for Birmingham's 22-year-old English striker Che Adams in January. (Telegraph)

Aston Villa are considering recalling English goalkeeper Jed Steer, 26, from his loan spell at Charlton Athletic in January. (Birmingham Mail)