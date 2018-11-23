Football gossip: Hazard, Zabaleta, Lennon, McCarthy, Weigl, De Jong

Listen to 5 live's big weekend preview podcast here

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is hopeful Belgian forward Eden Hazard, 27, will follow N'Golo Kante, 27, in signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge. (Standard)

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta, 33, is on course to earn a new deal at the club thanks to some impressive performances this season. (Mirror)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will wait until the summer to move for Ajax's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21. (Telegraph)

Mick McCarthy is set to be unveiled as the Republic of Ireland's new manager after agreeing in principle to a 1.2m euros (£1.06m) deal. (Irish Independent)

Arsenal are looking at Borussia Dortmund's 23-year-old midfielder Julian Weigl who is out of favour at the German club this season. (Bild - in German)

Juventus are ready to block January departures for defenders Medhi Benatia, 31, and Daniele Rugani, 24, who have been linked with clubs including AC Milan and Chelsea. (Goal)

Turkish side Galatasaray are interested in Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke, 21, who Jurgen Klopp hinted could go on loan in January. (Fotospor - in Turkish)

But Solanke is also being strongly tipped to link up with former Reds skipper Steven Gerrard at Rangers. (Talksport)

Winger Aaron Lennon says Burnley have helped him fall in love with football again after the 31-year-old suffered mental health problems. (Mail)

Paris St-Germain's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot is set to have a meeting with club president Nasser Al Khelaifi to decide whether he stays in France or moves to Barcelona. (Sport)

Former Barcelona and Real Madrid star Bernd Schuster believes the Nou Camp club is too big for French winger Ousmane Dembele, 21. (Mail)

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 26, has been urged leave the club if the Danish international wants to further his career. (Talksport)

Everton manager Marco Silva says he will continue to fight off interest from Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich who are keen on 17-year-old forward Anthony Gordon. (Liverpool Echo)

US Soccer is close to an agreement with Columbus Crew's Gregg Berhalter for him to become the new manager of the men's national team. (Yahoo)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested Porto's Iker Casillas, 37, is plotting against fellow Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, in a bid to to oust him from the national team. (Manchester Evening News)

Leicester have started talks with some of their players who are out of contract at the end of the season with captain Wes Morgan, 34, and fellow defender Danny Simpson, 31, among those whose deals are due to expire. (Leicester Mercury)

The Foxes are interested in signing Alaves winger Ibai Gomez, 29, who has been a long-time target of Leeds United. (AS - in Spanish)