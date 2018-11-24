Football gossip: De Gea, Pogba, Benitez, Hazard, Higuain

Manchester United keeper David De Gea, 28, will join Paris St-Germain in the summer when his deal at Old Trafford runs out. (Mail)

Juventus could face a challenge in their bid to bring United's Paul Pogba, 25, back to Italy, with Inter Milan also considering a move for the French striker. (Tuttosport)

Inter could offer Reds manager Jose Mourinho two long-term targets as part of the deal - Slovakian ­defender Milan Skriniar, 23, and Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, 29. (Mirror)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, 58, who is in the last year of his contract at St James's Park, is a target for wealthy Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande. (Sun)

Benitez will contact the FA to seek an explanation as to why he has been treated differently to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola over comments made about referees. (Telegraph)

Chelsea believe Belgian winger Eden Hazard, 27, will leave west London, and have already started planning for life without him. (Star via OK Diario)

AC Milan's Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain could be going back to Juventus at the end of the season, with budget concerns set to cut short his loan deal ahead of a planned permanent move. (Corriere dello Sport)

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, could join Milan on a six-month loan from LA Galaxy until June. (Gazetta dello Sport via Football Italia)

Arsenal legend Alan Smith claims it would be "no surprise" if Unai Emery decides to sign a new centre-back in the near future. (Standard)

The Gunners are ready to bid £15m for Brentford's England Under-21 defender Ezri Konsa, 21. (Sun)

Barcelona have become the first sports team in history with average basic first-team pay of more than £10m a year. (Mail)

Wolves are considering a move for Monaco winger Keita Balde, who is on loan at Inter Milan - but West Ham are also interested. (Birmingham Mail)

Manager Pep Guardiola says Manchester City defender Fernandinho, 33, will need to be rested during the club's busiest stretch of the season. (Manchester Evening News)

Steven Gerrard admits he's willing to fall out with people at Rangers to keep 22-year-old Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos at the club amid interest from China. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, 21, will not be joining the Glasgow outfit on loan in January, according to sources close to the Anfield club. (Talksport)