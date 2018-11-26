World sport: 10 photos we liked this week

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 25 November: Race winner Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Changzhou, China, 24 November: Britain's Sabbie Heesh battles for the ball with Delfina Merino of Argentina during an FIH Champions Trophy match. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Grenoble, France, 23 November: Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker of the US in action at the Internationaux de France. (Photo by Emmanuel Foudrot/Reuters)

Rome, Italy, 24 November: New Zealand's TJ Perenara leads the haka before the All Blacks' match against Italy at Stadio Olimpico. (Photo by Riccardo Antimiani/EPA)

New Orleans, Louisiana, 22 November: Cameron Jordan and Mark Ingram of the New Orleans Saints eat turkey after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Thanksgiving. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Buenos Aires, Argentina, 24 November: Supporters of River Plate wait at the Monumental stadium before it was decided the all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final second leg between their team and Boca Juniors would be called off following an attack on the Boca team bus. (Photo by Alejandro Pagni/AFP/Getty Images)

Osaka, Japan, 23 November: Ryuju Nagayama of Japan competes against Russia's Yago Abuladze in the -60kg final match on day one of the Grand Slam Osaka at Maruzen Intec Arena. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

Beijing, China, 24 November: Marcus Kleveland of Norway competes during the men's snowboard big air final on day two of 2018 Air+Style Beijing FIS Snowboard World Cup at the Birds Nest. (Photo by Zhijian Liu/Getty Images)

Cleveland, Ohio, 21 November: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers returns to Quicken Loans Arena and faces former team-mate Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers won 109-105. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Manchester, England, 21 November: Azania Stewart celebrates with team-mates after playing her final match for Great Britain against Portugal - a FIBA Women's Eurobasket Group D qualifying match at the Belle Vue Sports Village. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

