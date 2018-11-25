Football gossip: Dembele, Gomes, Hazard, Fabregas, Rice, Alba

French striker Ousmane Dembele, 21, has asked to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window and his departure could allow Neymar to return to the Nou Camp from Paris St-Germain. (Goal)

Manager Marco Silva says Everton plan to test Barcelona's resolve over a permanent move for 25-year-old midfielder Andre Gomes who is currently on loan at Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea striker Eden Hazard, 27, has ruled out a move to Paris St-Germain, but has admitted he could leave Stamford Bridge this summer. (Canal+ via Goal)

Milan director Leonardo has reportedly been in talks with Chelsea over midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 31, and defenders Gary Cahill, 32, and Andreas Christensen, 22. (Football Italia)

Manchester United sent scouts to watch West Ham's teenage defender Declan Rice, 19, in the Hammers' 4-0 defeat by Manchester City on Saturday. (Metro)

Barcelona's Spanish left-back Jordi Alba, 29, admits he has not been offered a new contract at the club, leaving his future uncertain. (ESPN)

Manchester United may wait to sign 22-year-old Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini after discovering a release clause can be triggered at the end of the season. (Mirror via Manchester Evening News)

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says he will not rule out a return to Serie A in the future if his dreams cannot be realised at St James' Park. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Chelsea defender David Luiz revealed Maurizio Sarri has been angrier after victories than after Saturday's defeat by Tottenham. (Mirror)

Pep Guardiola says the pressure from title rivals Liverpool is keeping his Manchester City side motivated in their Premier League title defence. (Standard)

Everton midfielder Seamus Coleman, 30, has described his side's record against Liverpool as 'embarrassing' ahead of the Merseyside Derby. (Express)

Santos striker Gabriel Barbosa, 22, could be ready for a new challenge with the Toffees after a disappointing spell at Inter Milan. (Tutto Mercato Web - in Italian)

Swedish defender Mikael Lustig, 31, is set for talks in the next fortnight to decide if he has a future at Celtic. (Daily Record)

Manager Roy Hodgson insists that Crystal Palace's point at Manchester United on Saturday should not be underestimated. (Football London)

Leicester captain Wes Morgan, 34, has called for talks with referees over the inconsistency of decisions. (Leicester Mercury)