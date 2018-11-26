Football gossip: Wenger, Cahill, Ibrahimovic, Arnautovic, Witsel, Pulisic

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wants to return to football management at Bayern Munich, who are considering the Frenchman as a successor to Niko Kovac. (Telegraph)

AC Milan have rejected the opportunity to sign Chelsea and England centre-back Gary Cahill, 32. (Calciomercato, via Talksport)

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has not ruled out signing LA Galaxy and former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37. (Sun)

Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 27, says Chelsea are aiming for "top four" in the Premier League this season and will "not be the champions". (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United are interested in signing West Ham and Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, 29. (Telegraph)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reignited his interest in 29-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel. (ESPN)

Former Manchester United boss David Moyes believes he should have been given more time at Old Trafford. (Talksport)

Borussia Dortmund are prepared to sell USA winger Christian Pulisic to Chelsea or Liverpool for £70m if the 20-year-old can stay in Germany until the summer. (Telegraph)

West Ham are prepared to wait until the summer before starting contract talks with Republic of Ireland defender Declan Rice, 19. (Guardian)

Former England international Peter Beardsley is coaching at non-league side Gateshead following his suspension as Newcastle assistant manager in January. (Mail)

Everton are interested in Lyon's French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 21, but face competition from Manchester City. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal are tracking Galatasaray's Turkish centre-back Ozan Kabak but the 18-year-old is also a target for Inter Milan. (Sabah, via Talksport)

Serie A side Torino want to sign Chelsea and Nigeria full-back Ola Aina on a permanent deal after being impressed by the 22-year-old since his arrival on loan in the summer. (Goal)

Inter Milan have reportedly made a bid for Manchester City and France defender Eliaquim Mangala, 27. (Football Italia, via Talksport)