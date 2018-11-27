Football gossip: Cole, Wenger, Fabinho, Dembele, Steffen, Pochettino

Former England left-back Ashley Cole, 37, has been offered a new LA Galaxy deal - just days after being released by the club. (Sun)

But former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Cole is interested in a return to English football and has received offers from numerous Championship clubs. (Mirror)

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger would prefer an executive role for his next job, rather than a return to management. (Sky Sports)

Paris St-Germain will use their Champions League clash with Liverpool to open talks over a move for Brazilian defender Fabinho, 25. (L'Equipe - in French)

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon believes Liverpool's front three - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino - is the best in the world. (Mirror)

France forward Ousmane Dembele, 21, has told Barcelona he does not want to leave the club in January. (ESPN)

Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Columbus Crew and USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen, 21. (Sky Sports)

Fan violence forces Copa Libertadores final out of Argentina

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to manage in Italy's Serie A. (Standard)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is eyeing 20-year-old Porto and Brazil centre-back Eder Militao. (Daily Record)

Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba, 40, says he learned a lot from former Blues team-mate and Derby boss Frank Lampard, 40. (Goal)

Barcelona are set to rename the Nou Camp in a £355m deal. (RAC1 - in Spanish)

Former Chelsea and Republic of Ireland winger Damien Duff, 39, is in talks to coach Celtic Under-20s. (Sun)

A number of scouts from Football League clubs are set to watch Wolves defensive duo, Dominic Iorfa, 23, and Ethan Ebanks-Landell, 25, in training with both players apparently surplus to requirements at Molineux. (Birmingham Mail)

Bradford City joint-chairman Edin Rahic wants to leave the club. (Telegraph)