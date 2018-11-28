Football gossip: Sanchez, Dembele, Sousa, Almiron

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, is determined to leave Manchester United after being snubbed by manager Jose Mourinho. (Mirror)

Juventus and Inter Milan are being linked with signing Tottenham and Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele, 31, whose contract will expire at the end of the season. (Calciomercato)

Newcastle have stepped up their efforts to sign Atlanta United and Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron, 24. (Mail)

Bayern Munich are planning a January move for Chelsea's England Under-17 World Cup winner Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18. (Sun)

Southampton have held talks with Paulo Sousa, the former QPR and Leicester manager, about replacing under-fire manager Mark Hughes. (Times - subscription required)

Huddersfield want to bring in Liverpool's English striker Dominic Solanke, 21, on loan in January. (Sky Sports)

Everton boss Marco Silva wants to sign Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, the 25-year-old French midfielder he worked with at Vicarage Road. (Mirror)

'I'd cry myself to sleep' Ian Wright has enjoyed a number of pundit roles since retiring from his playing career in 2000 Ian Wright reflects on difficult upbringing

Chelsea are concerned that 2,700 PAOK Salonika supporters may be travelling to London without tickets for their Europa League match at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. (London Evening Standard)

Liverpool's Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, 27, says he is happy at the club but has not ruled out a return to Italy, where he played briefly for Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Star)

Leicester's Spanish midfielder Vicente Iborra, 30, has been linked with rejoining Sevilla in January, but a return to the club is "complicated", says their director of football, Joaquin Caparros. (Leicester Mercury)

Everton's English defender Brendan Galloway, 22, is hoping to return to fitness next month following a hamstring injury in order to seal a January loan move. (Liverpool Echo)

Former Newcastle defender David Edgar, 31, who most recently played for Ottawa in his native Canada, is reportedly close to joining the Magpies' north-east rivals Sunderland. (Chronicle)

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, 31, says he has not given up hope of a return to the England squad. (Goalkeepers' Union podcast)

Leeds are considering a January move for Newcastle's English goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, 21, to provide competition for Northern Ireland stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, 22. (Sun)