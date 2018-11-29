Football gossip: De Gea, Rabiot, Ramsey, Nasri, Diaz, Ronaldo

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, wants to wait to see if Jose Mourinho will be in charge next season before agreeing to a new contract. (Mirror)

Juventus will turn their attentions to Paris St-Germain and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23, if Arsenal and Wales' Aaron Ramsey, 27, opts against joining the Serie A side. (Sun)

West Ham are only likely to hand Samir Nasri a six-month contract if he proves his fitness. The 31-year-old is training with the Hammers while completing a doping ban that runs to New Year's Day. (Mirror)

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Brahim Diaz, 19, has reached an informal agreement to join Real Madrid in January. (Goal)

Former AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli says the club tried to sign Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, last summer, but Milan's former owners rejected the deal. (Sportitalia via Mail)

AC Milan have started talks with Chelsea to sign Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 31. (Calciomercato)

Manchester City are favourites to sign Benfica's 17-year-old Portuguese midfielder Tiago Dantas. (Record, via Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal and Tottenham are leading the chase to sign Hoffenheim's German midfielder Nadiem Amiri, despite the 22-year-old having not played this season through injury. (Bild via Sun)

'In this city, women have always played a leading role' The female president & football philosophy behind Real Madrid conquerors Eibar

Watford are keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest's English winger Joe Lolley, 26. (Mail)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has warned fans not to expect an influx of signings in January, despite Mike Rigg's appointment as technical director. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith will make a decision on trialist James Collins in the near future. The 35-year-old defender, without a club since leaving West Ham in the summer, has been training with Villa. (Birmingham Mail)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says Leicester defender Filip Benkovic, 21, who is spending a season-long loan with the Scottish champions, is "top class" and ready for the Premier League. (Daily Record, via Leicester Mercury)

Arsenal are exploring the possibility of compensating up to 800 fans who bought tickets for the Europa League game against Vorskla which was moved to Kiev. (London Evening Standard)

Everton have submitted an application with Knowsley Council to build a new full-sized covered pitch and relocate an all-weather pitch at the club's Finch Farm training complex. (Liverpool Echo)

A French couple are facing a legal battle with authorities after naming their newborn son Griezmann Mbappe, in tribute to two of France's World Cup-winning heroes. (Sun)

Swedish champions AIK are selling an "infinity card" season-ticket worth more than £16,000, which will be valid as long as its holder lives. (Independent)