Football gossip: Pickford, De Gea, Ramsey, Clyne, Pulisic

Manchester United are ready to spend £70m on Everton's England international Jordan Pickford, 24, if they lose Spaniard David de Gea, 28, to Paris St-Germain. (Sunday Mirror)

Napoli have turned down Manchester United's £91m offer for Senegal international defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 27. (Corriere dello Sport, via Mail on Sunday)

Real Madrid could make a surprise move for Arsenal's Wales international midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, in January. (Sunday Mirror)

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri has asked Liverpool to let him have England defender Nathaniel Clyne, 27, on loan for the rest of the season. (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea are keen to sign to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic, but want to lower the £70m price tag set by Bundesliga leaders for the 20-year-old USA international. (Goal.com)

Liverpool's Danish throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark has had his deal extended until the end of the season. (Sunday Express)

Watford, Cardiff and West Brom are among the teams interested in Nottingham Forest's English winger Joe Lolley, 26. (Mail on Sunday)

Tottenham's Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld, 29, says the north London derby is not the biggest game of the season for his team. (Observer)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche dismissed a reporter's view that his team's performance in the 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace was unacceptable. (Talksport)

Claudio Ranieri says facing Chelsea and Leicester as Fulham manager will be emotional, but his sole focus will be to avoid relegation. (London Evening Standard, via Gazzetta dello Sport)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says the Seagulls are not big spenders in Premier League terms. (Argus)