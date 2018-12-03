World sport: 10 photos we liked this week

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Lillehammer, Norway, 2 December: Jarl Magnus Riiber of Norway takes first place in the Combined HS140 during the FIS Nordic World Cup (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Hainan Province, China, 28 November: A contestant takes part in the 2018 Sanya International Extreme Diving Masters (Photo by Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)
Brisbane, Australia, 30 November: Jeff Horn knocks out Anthony Mundine in the first round of the River City Rumble boxing match (EPA/Darren England)
Pune, India, 26 November: Tamil Thalaivas in action against Telugu Titans in the sixth season of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi (Milind Saurkar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
Copper Box Arena, London, 30 November: Helen Housby in action for England Roses against Uganda She Cranes in the Vitality Netball International Series (Nigel French/PA Wire)
Wellington, New Zealand, 2 December: The Tall Blacks' Tyrell Harrison competes for a rebound during the FIBA World Cup Qualifier match against Syria (Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)
Winnipeg, Canada, 30 November: Winnipeg Jets defenceman Ben Chiarot checks Chicago Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini (James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sport/Reuters)
Pokljuka, Slovenia, 2 December: Biathletes start the Mixed Relay competition of the IBU Biathlon World Cup (Jure Makovec/AFP)
Nantes, France, 30 November: Anne Matte Hansen of Denmark in action during an EHF Women's Euro 2018 handball match against Sweden. (Rafal Rusek/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)
Bhubaneswar, India, 1 December: Mats Grambusch of Germany and Muhammad Rizwan of Pakistan during their Hockey World Cup match. (EPA/Harish Tyagi)
All photographs are subject to copyright.

