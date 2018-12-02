Football gossip: Ozil, Abraham, Zielinski, Pogba, Fred, Foyth

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30, could be in line for a summer move to Inter Milan. (Sun)

Ozil, who was left out against Bournemouth last week, missed the north London derby because of back spasms, Arsenal say. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery admitted that he did not know whether Ozil had even attended Arsenal's win over Tottenham. (Independent)

Aston Villa have held discussions with Chelsea about Tammy Abraham's loan move - and are hoping the season-long agreement with the 21-year-old striker stands. (Birmingham Mail)

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, 24, thought to be a target for Liverpool, is reportedly looking to sign a new deal at the Italian club. (Calciomercato)

Jose Mourinho launched a scathing attack on Paul Pogba, calling the Frenchman "a virus" following Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Southampton, it has been claimed. (Daily Record)

Everton boss Marco Silva insists counterpart Jurgen Klopp did not apologise for running on to the pitch in exuberant celebration of Liverpool's late winner in the Merseyside derby. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United midfielder Fred, 25, who has started only six Premier League games this season, is frustrated by a lack of game time that saw him omitted from the most recent Brazil squad. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insisted 20-year-old defender Juan Foyth was one of his team's best players against Arsenal, despite his error in the defeat at the Emirates. (Football.London)

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has revealed that Unai Emery's half-time team talk inspired the north London derby win over Tottenham. (ESPN)

A Tottenham supporter was arrested during Sunday's derby for throwing a banana skin on to the pitch after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put Arsenal ahead. (Daily Telegraph)