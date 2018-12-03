Football gossip: Pulisic, Diaz, Ramsey, Loftus-Cheek, Hernandez, Fabregas

Chelsea have made their first official approach to Borussia Dortmund to sign USA winger Christian Pulisic, but the German club could demand £70m for the 20-year-old, whose preferred move would be to Liverpool. (London Evening Standard)

Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, 19, is set to leave Manchester City and join Real Madrid, despite pleas from manager Pep Guardiola to stay. (Sun)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says midfielder Aaron Ramsey's improved performances are the best thing for the 27-year-old Wales international and the club as the decision to withdraw their contract offer remains "closed". (Telegraph)

Crystal Palace,Bournemouth, West Ham, Newcastle and German side Schalke are interested in signing Chelsea's England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, who admits it is "tough" not being a first-team regular. (Mirror)

West Ham's Mexico striker Javier Hernandez, 30, wants to leave the club next month. (El Gol Digital, via Talksport)

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas can leave on a free transfer next summer and can sign a pre-contract with an overseas club next month. The 31-year-old Spaniard's agent is said to have met with AC Milan, who are also interested in former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37. (Football Italia, via Sun)

Tottenham, Arsenal and Southampton have joined Everton in monitoring RB Salzburg's 19-year-old attacking midfielder Hannes Wolf, who has been likened to Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen. (Mirror)

Southampton are hoping to appoint former RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as Mark Hughes' replacement before the end of the week. (Telegraph)

Everton want to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes on a permanent deal when his loan expires at the end of the season. Portugal international Gomes, 25, has a 100m euros release cause. (Liverpool Echo)

Coveted Colombia forward James Rodriguez will look to leave Bayern Munich - where he is on a two-year loan from Real Madrid - if he is unable to win a place in Niko Kovac's side when he recovers from a knee injury. (Marca)

Chelsea's Spaindefender Cesar Azpilicueta, 29, has increased his salary from £120,000 to £150,000 per week after agreeing a new contract that commits him to the club until at least 2022. (Goal.com)

Aston Villa are expected to hand Ghana winger Albert Adomah, 30, a new long-term contract. (FootballGhana)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton is open to fringe players Ezequiel Schelotto, 29, and Markus Suttner, 31, leaving in the January transfer window. (Argus)