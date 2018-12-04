Football gossip: Pogba, Hasenhuttl, Gomes, Fabinho, Ibrahimovic

Juventus are considering making a bid for Manchester United's 25-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba. (Sun)

Southampton want to finalise the appointment of former RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl before Wednesday's match against Tottenham. (Guardian)

Everton hope loanee Andre Gomes' unwillingness to return to Barcelona will help to drive down the 25-year-old Portugal midfielder's price as they try to secure his permanent transfer. (Times)

Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Fabinho, 25, says there is no reason for him to join Paris St-Germain in January, despite being linked with a move. (UOL, via FourFourTwo)

LA Galaxy and former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, is in advanced talks over a return to AC Milan.(Goal)

Manchester City could move for English 18-year-old Leeds United winger Jack Clarke in January. (Sun)

Monaco boss Thierry Henry wants to sign Watford's 29-year-old Italianstriker Stefano Okaka, who is out of favour at Vicarage Road. (Mirror)

Arsenal hope to beat Bayern Munich and Barcelona to the signing of 23-year-old Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe from Lille. (Mercato 365, via Talksport)

Fulham,Crystal Palace and West Ham are keen on Nantes' Argentine striker Emiliano Sala, 28. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace and Newcastle are tracking Real Betis and Spain Under-21 defender Junior Firpo, 22. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is considering a loan move Everton's England Under-21 midfielder Kieran Dowell, 21. (Mirror)

Former England and Liverpool midfielder Gerrard says the challenge of managing Rangers has helped fill a "huge void" in his life following retirement. (Telegraph)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has hit out at the club's in-house MUTV channel, refusing to provide information about his squad for their trip to Arsenal. (Mail)

Manchester United are looking to recruit a new regional academy scout in London. (Manchester Evening News)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is not thinking about a potential takeover of the club as he considers his January transfer plans. (Mirror)