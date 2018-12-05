Football gossip: Hazard, Fekir, Cavani, De Jong, Nakajima, Heaton, Mutch

Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with Chelsea and Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard, and hope to sign the 27-year-old in the summer. (Onda Madrid, via AS)

Wolves are keen to sign Japan winger Shoya Nakajima from Portuguese side Portimonense in January, with Leicester and Southampton also interested in the 24-year-old. (Mail)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is considering a £15m move for Club Brugge striker Wesley Moraes in January, with Fiorentina and Valencia also keen on the 22-year-old Brazilian. (Sun)

Aston Villa are favourites to sign Burnley and England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who is third choice at Turf Moor. (Mirror)

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has ruled out moves for Burnley's Heaton, 32, and Newcastle's Freddie Woodman, 21, as he searches for a new goalkeeper. (Mirror)

Cardiff are planning a move to re-sign English midfielder Jordon Mutch. The out-of-favour Crystal Palace player, 27, has spent the past nine months on loan at Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps. (Sun)

Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas wants to sort the future of France forward Nabil Fekir by Christmas. The 25-year-old's proposed summer move to Liverpool fell through. (Le Progres - in French)

New Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will try to convince West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 19, not to switch allegiance to England. (Telegraph)

Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says he does not think Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 31, will return to Napoli in January. (Tiki Taka, via FourFourTwo)

France forward Kylian Mbappe says Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21, would be very welcome at PSG. (France Football)

Inter Milan could try to sign 29-year-old Manchester United and Italy full-back Matteo Darmian next year, after failing with a loan bid last summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

New Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari says it is not up to him whether the club make any signings in the January transfer window. (Marca)

Arsenal chose Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger's successor over Mikel Arteta in part because he praised the club's players and did not demand a major overhaul. (Telegraph - subscription required)

The kitchen at Crystal Palace's training ground was given a zero food hygiene rating after inspectors found it had been infested with mice for several months. (Guardian)