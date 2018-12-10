World sport: 10 photos we liked this week

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Poklijuka, Slovenia, 9 December: Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway takes first place at the IBU Biathlon World Cup men's and women's pursuit (Photo by Stanko Gruden/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Johannesburg, South Africa, 9 December: Stuart Manley lines up a birdie putt in the final round of the South African Open at Randpark Golf Club (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Magdeburg, Germany, 9 December: FC Magdeburg fans light up the MDCC Arena during their 2. Bundesliga match against FC Union Berlin (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Nantes, France, 4 December: Sylwia Matuszczyk of Poland shoots during the EHF Women's Euro handball match between Sweden and Poland (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, 8 December: Havard Bokko of Norway competes in the men's 1500m during the ISU World Cup Speed Skating at Tomaszow Mazoviecki Ice Arena (Photo by Joosep Martinson - International Skating Union (ISU)/ISU via Getty Images)

Tilburg , Netherlands, 9 December 2018: Jimmy Gressier of France slides at the finish line to win the U23 men's event during the European Cross Country Previews (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Hong Kong, 5 December: Race five gets under way during the Longines International Jockeys' Championship at Happy Valley Racecourse (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

Pokljuka, Poland, 5 December: Sweden's Martin Ponsiluoma practises at the shooting range before the men's individual 20 km event at the Biathlon World Cup is postponed because of bad weather (Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP) (Photo credit should read JURE MAKOVEC/AFP/Getty Images)

Cincinnati, USA, 8 December: Eliel Nsoseme of the Cincinnati Bearcats battles for a rebound against Zach Hankins and Paul Scruggs of the Xavier Musketeers at Fifth Third Arena (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Colorado, USA, 5 December: Birk Irving warms up before competing in the freeskiing halfpipe qualifiers at the 2018 US Grand Prix at Copper Mountain (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

