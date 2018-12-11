Football gossip: Rashford, Kompany, Pogba, Hysaj, Gross, Ibrahimovic

AC Milan have put Manchester United's England striker Marcus Rashford, 21, on a list of potential targets after failing in a move for Swedish veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester City and Belgium centre-back Vincent Kompany, 32, is a target for Barcelona. (Sun)

France international Paul Pogba, 25, has been left shocked at being dropped by Jose Mourinho, with the Manchester United midfielder left out of the starting XI for the past two games. (Guardian)

Chelsea want to sign Napoli's Albanian right-back Elseid Hysaj, 24. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United have made Bordeaux's Brazilian central defender Pablo, 27, a target. (Fox Sports)

Newcastle are ready to move for Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris when the transfer window reopens. The 29-year-old Greece international was a summer target. (Mirror)

Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Juan Mata, 30, says he is "very happy" to be at Old Trafford as talks continue about extending his contract at the club. (Manchester Evening News)

Real Valladolid's Spanish defender Fernando Calero, 23, is wanted by Arsenal. (Team Talk)

Tottenham have set their sights on Real Madrid's Spanish playmaker Marco Asensio, 22. (Marca - via Mirror)

Brighton's German midfielder Pascal Gross, 27, is a January target for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp considering a £15m bid. (Mirror)

Chelsea have weighed up a move for Barcelona's ex-Manchester City midfielder Denis Suarez, 24, as they prepare to let Cesc Fabregas leave. (Mirror)

Leicester City are not planning to sign any new players in the January transfer window, as manager Claude Puel is happy with the squad. (Leicester Mercury)

Shanghai SIPG manager Vitor Pereira is among the names being considered for the Reading job. (Sky Sports)

LA Galaxy are set to re-sign Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, to a new deal, after speculation he could return to AC Milan. (ESPN)

Former France winger Franck Ribery, 35, is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, according to the German club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. (Bild - in German)

Manchester United are interested in Middlesbrough's 19-year-old English winger Marcus Tavernier. (Mail)

Galatasaray have had an offer to sign Liverpool and Belgium striker Divock Origi on loan turned down because the Premier League club want the 23-year-old to stay nearer England. (ESPN)

Barcelona will not allow striker Ousmane Dembele, 21, to leave for less than his 400 million euro (£362m) release clause. (Mundo Deportivo)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' £20m approach for Japan midfielder Shoya Nakajima, 24, has not yet proven successful according to the vice-president of Portuguese club Portimonense. (Birmingham Mail)