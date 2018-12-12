NHL's Gritty: Philadelphia Flyers' mascot wants to host the Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is in a pickle. Again.

It is currently without a host for the annual Academy Awards in February after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down from the role.

The 39-year-old quit following outrage over the content of some of his historical tweets.

So who will replace him? Another comedian? An actor? A TV host? A musician? Perhaps someone from the world of sport?

At the moment, there is one volunteer.

Enter Gritty, a bright orange, hairy - slightly terrifying - National Hockey League (NHL) mascot.

"He has some oddities that are both humorous and strange," is how the official website of the Philadelphia Flyers ice hockey team describes him.

Sounds perfect for an Oscars host, don't you think?

The seven-foot character has taken on a life of his own since he was unleashed on the NHL stage in September. In fact, he has become an internet sensation.

Gritty clearly considers himself the favourite for the hosting role as he tweeted his 199,000 followers an image of his peculiar little face on the Oscar Statuette.

One problem - he can't speak.

But at least that means he can't announce the wrong winner of Best Picture, a la Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty in 2017.

Gritty has made appearances on US talk shows, crashed a wedding and is being fought over as an icon for both the US political far-left and far-right.

That's quite a lot of attention on an ice hockey team mascot - perhaps Gritty hosting the Oscars isn't too much of a stretch after all.