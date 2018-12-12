Football gossip: Pogba, Toure, Morata, Llorente, Bailly, Cahill, Calero

Chelsea's Spanish forward Alvaro Morata, 26, has been offered to Barcelona. (RAC1 - in Spanish)

Tottenham are braced for Real Madrid and Manchester United to renew their interest in manager Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season. (Guardian)

Juventus want to sign Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, for £80m in January, or use the money to fund a move for Real Madrid's Spanish attacking midfielder Isco, 26. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Arsenal are looking to sign a centre-back in January and are considering Manchester United's Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly, 24, former England international Gary Cahill, 32, of Chelsea and Real Valladolid's Spanish defender Fernando Calero, 23. (Mirror)

Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 33, says he would be prepared to return to former club Athletic Bilbao after struggling to make his mark at Tottenham. (Evening Standard)

Former Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure, 35, believes he can still play in the Premier League. The ex-Manchester City player left Olympiakos after three months on Wednesday and has already turned down offers from Chinese Super League and MLS clubs. (Sky Sports)

MLS side Atlanta United have denied chasing Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa as they look to appoint a new head coach. (Mail)

Atlanta United's Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron, 24, will cost Arsenal or Newcastle more than £30m. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are close to signing River Plate's Argentine midfielder Exequiel Palacios, 20 and he will join the club after the Club World Cup. (Marca - in Spanish)

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, 31, is in advanced discussions to purchase Spanish fifth-tier side FC Andorra. (Diari d'Andorra - in Spanish)

Inter Milan's failure to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, could see Real Madrid renew their interest in Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, 25. (AS)

Newcastle United have been looking at FC Groningen's Japan winger Ritsu Doan, 20, before the January transfer window. (Chronicle)