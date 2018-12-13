Football gossip: Chilwell, Gomes, Mourinho, Diaz, Robben, Jimenez

Manchester City are planning a £50m bid for Leicester and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 21, in January, with Benjamin Mendy still out injured. (Mirror)

Tottenham are hoping to prevent Everton from turning Andre Gomes' loan into a permanent move by making a bid for the 25-year-old Barcelona and Portugal midfielder. (Sun)

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is confident that a £300m deal to sell the club will be finalised in the new year. (Express)

But Magpies manager Rafael Benitez has been given assurances he will be given money to sign new players in January, regardless of whether or not the club is sold. (Chronicle)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is growing increasingly angry at the board over a lack of transfer activity. (Telegraph)

Yet the Red Devils are considering making a record-breaking bid for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 27, with the Italian side wanting £100m for the Senegal international. (Evening Standard)

'The Klopp of the Alps' Who is new Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl?

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has suggested several players could leave the club during the January transfer window. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admits he may have to sign a centre-back in January due to a defensive injury crisis. (Mail)

England left-back Danny Rose, 28, does not expect Tottenham to strengthen their squad in January. (Independent)

Real Madrid are hoping to agree a £10m deal to sign midfielder Brahim Diaz, 19, from Manchester City in January. (ESPN)

PSV Eindhoven manager Mark Bommel has asked former team-mate Arjen Robben about returning to the Dutch side, with the 34-year-old winger set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. (Omroep Brabant - in Dutch)

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 18, turned down the chance to sign for Barcelona to stick with his boyhood club. (Sky Sports)

Wolves' 27-year-old striker Raul Jimenez, who is currently on loan from Benfica, says he is not yet ready to commit to a £30m permanent switch to Molineux. (Mirror)

Spain left-back Jordi Alba says Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, 26, would be very welcome at Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

But Barcelona and Alba are still not close to sorting out a new deal, with the 29-year-old's current contract expiring at the end of the season. (AS)

Cardiff striker Ibrahim Meite, 22, is set to leave in January, with Watford and West Brom interested alongside clubs in Russia, Germany and France. (Mail)

Leeds United midfielder Samuel Saiz is being linked with a move to Getafe as the 27-year-old Spaniard is unsettled at Elland Road. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Spain midfielder Isco's future at Real Madrid is in doubt after the 26-year-old reacted angrily to unhappy home fans during his side's 3-0 Champions League defeat by CSKA Moscow. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Brazil legend Ronaldo has asked former club Real Madrid about a loan deal for 18-year-old Vinicius Junior at Real Valladolid, where the World Cup winner is now majority shareholder. (Europa Press - in Spanish)

Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21, insists he has not yet made a decision on his future, despite being linked with Paris St-Germain and Barcelona. (Voetbalzone - in Dutch)