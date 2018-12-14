Football gossip: Loftus-Cheek, Wilson, Suarez, Cahill, Vertonghen

Bournemouth and West Ham will make January bids for Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, with both clubs hoping for a loan deal before a permanent move at the end of the season. (Sun)

Chelsea are confident of signing England striker Callum Wilson for £30m from Bournemouth in January. (Express)

But Cherries boss Eddie Howe believes the club can retain Wilson, 26. (Goal)

Arsenal have been offered Denis Suarez, 24, as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey as the Spain midfielder seeks to leave Barcelona for more playing time. Ramsey is set to leave the Gunners when his contract expires in the summer. (Independent)

Fulham want to sign centre-back Gary Cahill, 32, from rivals Chelsea in January. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia, 33, is open to leaving in January, having accepted he will not win back the trust of manager Jose Mourinho. (Mail)

Newcastle players have cancelled their Christmas party for the second year running. (Guardian)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has told fans not to expect any signings for a second consecutive transfer window. (Independent)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says the club have not made moves for free agent midfielder Yaya Toure, 35, or Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe, 36. (Sky Sports)

Cesc Fabregas says he is not happy with his back-up role at Chelsea, with AC Milan keen on the 31-year-old midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Mirror)

Barcelona have banned Ousmane Dembele, 21, from turning off his phone after he turned up two hours late for training on Sunday. (Marca)

Meanwhile, Dembele has been fined 20,725 euros (£18,618) for failing to reply to a civil suit brought by his former landlord because the France forward never returned to his house in Germany after leaving Borussia Dortmund for Barcelona. (ESPN)

Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, 23, will request a transfer in January if he is still not playing regularly. (ESPN)

Chelsea are looking to buy British talent as they fear losing up to six homegrown players. (Mail)

Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen, 31, wants to extend his Tottenham beyond 2020, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season. (Evening Standard)

River Plate and Argentina midfielder Exequiel Palacios, 20, says he is happy to stay with the Copa Libertadores champions despite interest from Real Madrid. (Marca)

Everton boss Marco Silva insists centre-back Phil Jagielka, 36, will not be leaving the club in January. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has no plans to sell injured striker Diego Costa, 30, despite interest from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian. (Goal)

Juventus will beat Barcelona to the signing of 19-year-old Ajax and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt in the summer. (Sport)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the club will not make any signings in January despite several recent injuries. (Manchester Evening News)

Inter Milan want to sign Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 33, and bring in former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to replace Luciano Spalletti. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)